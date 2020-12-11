Kenworth’s longest-serving dealer celebrates 75 years in business

SALT LAKE CITY — Kenworth Sales Co. recently celebrated its 75th anniversary as a Kenworth dealer, the longest tenure in the Kenworth dealer network.

Founded by W. Jay Treadway, his wife Veda and son J.E. “Gene” Treadway in 1945, Kenworth Sales Co. began as a single-office business in Salt Lake City with W. Jay calling on customers, Veda handling the books and 17-year-old Gene selling parts.

Today, Kenworth Sales Co. remains under the ownership of the Treadway family; Kyle Treadway, grandson of W. Jay Treadway and son of Gene Treadway, serves as company president. Kyle Treadway received the 2014 Truck Dealer of the Year from the American Truck Dealers (ATD) and served as ATD Chairman from 2009 to 2012.

With the recent expansion of eight dealerships, through an agreement with Truck Enterprises Inc., Kenworth Sales Co. now employs more than 1,200 staff members and operates 31 dealerships in the Intermountain West and Mid-Atlantic.

“We congratulate Kenworth Sales Co. for its outstanding achievement of representing the Kenworth family and products for a remarkable 75 years,” said Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president. “We commend Kyle Treadway and all the company’s employees for carrying on the Treadway family legacy of providing excellent Kenworth trucks and outstanding parts and service support to a multitude of fleets and truck operators over these many years.”

While Kenworth Sales Co. has grown significantly since its humble beginnings in 1945, Kyle Treadway said the core values the company was founded upon remain at the heart of how the dealer group does business today.

“My grandfather, W. Jay, was a firm believer that a handshake is the heart of a truck sale. Back then, a handshake meant that a customer was good for their money and that Kenworth Sales would provide excellent customer service and deliver a quality truck on-time and specified to meet their operational needs,” Treadway said. “While the times have changed, customer service remains a top priority. I believe the service we provide has played a significant role in our success and growth over the years. W. Jay would be proud to see us reach this 75-year milestone.”

Kenworth Sales Co. was not able to host events to celebrate the company’s 75th anniversary because of health and safety precautions, Treadway said it doesn’t take away from the importance of this accomplishment.

“It’s unfortunate we couldn’t welcome customers and our employees to celebrate the anniversary, but staying safe and healthy is the most important thing right now,” he said.

Despite the market challenges this year has presented, Kenworth Sales Co. has continued to expand its business. Earlier this year the company relocated its full-service North Las Vegas dealership to a brand-new 67,000-square-foot facility that includes a 27,500-square-foot service department with 26 service bays.

“Over the course of 75 years in business, our company has overcome a number of challenges. We are a resilient group, and we will continue to serve our customers and overcome this challenge together. We look forward to the better days ahead and to what’s next for Kenworth Sales Company,” Treadway said.