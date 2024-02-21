‘Im-peck-able’ record: Robert Timmons has driven 4 million accident-free miles for Perdue Farms

SALISBURY, Md. — You might say Robert Timmons is one “clucky” guy. Not only has he achieved 4 million accident-free miles as a professional driver — he’s driven every one of those miles for the same employer.

Timmons, better known as “Holly Trolly” on the road, has driven for Perdue Farms for more than four decades. He is only the second driver to achieve this milestone in the company’s almost 104-year history; the first was Alvin Smith.

The fourth-generation, family-owned food and agricultural products company employs nearly 800 professional drivers.

“I am so excited that I achieved 4 million miles of safe driving,” Timmons said. “I’m excited and proud that I was able to do this while working at Perdue.”

Perdue’s drivers take pride in their safety records. The company has had 184 drivers reach 1 million accident-free miles, 45 have traveled 2 million safe miles and an even dozen have achieved 3 million miles.

“Our drivers are among our most visible brand ambassadors and have the most direct contact with our customers,” said Tim O’Hea, senior director of transportation for Perdue Farms. “Robert achieving 4 million safe driving miles in just 43 years is no small feat and is a testament to his dedication not only to Perdue but also to our customers and those he shares the roads with every day.”

During his time with Perdue, Timmons has delivered dressed poultry from Salisbury, Maryland, to Lewiston, North Carolina; delivered live haul and oil; and has been an over-the-road driver delivering as far west as Iowa and throughout the Perdue marketplace. He currently delivers local short-haul loads.

Perdue Farms wasn’t Timmons’ first gig. He started his career hauling litter for Holly Farms using a large pneumatic trailer. It was there that he earned the call name of Holly Trolly, and, he says, the name just stuck!

When he’s not on the road, Timmons enjoys spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is an avid carpenter and is currently building an addition to his Maryland home. He also enjoys taking cruises — a lot. He’s been on 16 cruises so far.