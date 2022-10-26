J.B. Hunt driver hits 5 million safe driving miles

LOWELL, Ark. – For just the second time in the company’s 60-plus year history, a driver for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has achieved 5 million safe miles driven without a preventable accident.

Tony Broussard, a J.B. Hunt Intermodal driver who started with the company in 1987, surpassed the career-defining milestone on Oct. 21, according to a news release.

As he pulled into the field office in Haslet, Texas, to end the day, Broussard was greeted with cheers from J.B. Hunt employees, company leadership and several family members, followed by a special ceremony highlighting his accomplishment.

Broussard, a little surprised and always humble, addressed the crowd, who were still chanting his name.

“All this celebration has made for a good day. I was surprised that my family was here!” Broussard said. “It just takes a team to get where I am. Hopefully, God willing and I’m in good health, seven years from now I’ll get that next million (safe miles).”

Greer Woodruff, senior vice president of corporate safety, security and driver personnel at J.B. Hunt, was onsite to congratulate Broussard for joining the driving elite.

“When you think about this, you just have to step back and say wow,” Woodruff said. “What an incredible accomplishment and an impressive tenure to be here 35 years. Tony, we admire you and appreciate you.”

Throughout his 35-year career, Broussard has driven for multiple company business segments, always practicing a safety-first approach. He was part of the inaugural class of drivers in 1996 recognized for reaching 1 million-plus safe miles driven and participated in the company’s first Million Mile Celebration in 2001. Broussard will receive a $50,000 bonus for his achievement, bringing his career total in Million Mile safe driving bonuses to $125,000.

“I am proud to celebrate Tony for his exceptional accomplishment as it is a rarity in the industry,” Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer and president of contract services at J.B. Hunt, said. “Tony’s strong sense of professionalism and dedication is one of the many reasons why he is being recognized today. Throughout his career, Tony’s commitment to safety has never wavered, which makes him one of the most elite drivers in company history.”

Broussard will also be honored next year during the 2023 Million Mile Celebration at J.B. Hunt headquarters in Lowell. He will join Phil Fortin on the company’s Million Mile Wall as the only two drivers in company history to achieve five million safe miles, and, not coincidentally, the only two names on the wall marked with a big number five.