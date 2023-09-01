Love’s to celebrate truck drivers throughout September

OKLAHOMA CITY — National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is Sept. 10-16, but Love’s Travel Stops is celebrating all month.

Throughout September, professional drivers can visit Love’s locations to redeem offers through Love’s loyalty program, My Love Rewards and on the Love’s Connect App.

“As National Truck Driver Appreciation Week arrives, we extend our gratitude to the heroes of the highway: professional drivers,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “Their grit and sacrifice embody the spirit that propels our nation’s progress forward and we proudly honor their invaluable contributions.”

My Love Rewards members will receive an email with two offers available throughout September. Drivers can enjoy a free Love’s-branded consumable product up to $5 in value, including Love’s water, bagged candy, salty snacks and trail mix. They can also earn $10 in My Love Rewards points on an oil change and preventative maintenance at any Love’s Truck Care or Speedco location during the month.

Members activate both offers with a single tap in the special offer email that is sent to them Sept. 1.

Additional Driver Appreciation Month deals include:

Fresh food and drink deals Sept. 11-15.

Free hot sandwich, bowl or fresh salad with an oil change Sept. 11-15.

Free Love’s hat with the purchase of a three-pack of gloves for $9.99, while supplies last.