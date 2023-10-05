Pilot Flying J names three 2023 Road Warriors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three drivers have been named as this year’s Road Warriors by Pilot Flying J. The annual Road Warrior contest recognizes the hard work, dedication, commitment and sacrifice of professional truck drivers who go the extra mile to keep America moving.

Don Crouse of Bruceville, Indiana, is the grand prize winner of $15,000; Robert Palm of Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the second-place winner of $10,000; and Angelique Temple of Ruther Glen, Virginia, is the third-place $5,000 winner.

“It was inspiring to read the nominations celebrating professional drivers’ heroism, dedication, and selfless acts of kindness,” said Adrienne Ingoldt, vice president of brand marketing for Pilot Flying J. “At every turn and with each mile driven, these professional drivers go above and beyond to help people and communities along the way. Thank you, and congratulations to Don, Robert and Angelique on this well-deserved recognition of your contributions and many years of driving.”

Don Crouse

Grand prize winner Don Crouse has been a professional driver for more than 50 years. He currently drives for Boyd Grain of Washington, Indiana. As a mentor and advocate for the trucking industry, he has helped guide new drivers into careers over the road. For the past 15 years, he has dedicated time to serve as a volunteer with Wreaths Across America, delivering wreaths to veterans’ cemeteries in several states. He and his wife have started Wreaths Across America ceremonies in six locations across southwestern Indiana.

“Besides being a great driver for over 50 years, Don has gone above and beyond supporting our nation’s veterans through Wreaths Across America, and it’s awesome to see a company like Pilot recognize him for all his selfless efforts. All of us at Boyd Grain are proud to work with Don,” said Logan Graber, co-owner of Boyd Grain.

Robert Palm

Robert Palm, a U.S. Army veteran, has been in the trucking industry for more than 40 years. Spurred by a passion for serving fellow drivers and their families, he founded Truckers Final Mile, an organization designed to reunite drivers and their families in times of crisis. In 2015, Palm and his wife created a new program to support children during their first Christmas after losing a truck driver parent on the highway.

Angelique Temple

With over 20 years behind the wheel, Angelique Temple continues to inspire women in the trucking industry, guide young drivers and dedicate countless hours to helping those in need in her community. Her expertise and commitment to trucking have earned her recognition as a panel member for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, as well as an induction into the Howes Hall of Fame. In 2023, Temple participated in the Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy, contributing to the cause of granting more wishes to children with critical illnesses.