SBTC now accepting applications for emergency relief, truckers’ kids in need

WASHINGTON — The Small Business In Transportation Coalition (SBTC) is accepting applications to help truck drivers or their children who may be in need.

The SBTC maintains a trucker emergency relief fund for drivers who unexpectedly find themselves in unusually dire circumstances.

According to a news release, SBTC has helped drivers whose homes have burned down, have been hospitalized due to COVID, have been stranded on the road by carriers that suddenly close and who have died on the road and their families need to get them home.

Additionally, the SBTC offers the truckers’ holiday fund for trucker families experiencing financial hardship during the holiday season.

Truckers who are facing difficult times can apply for financial assistance at [email protected]. Include your name, whether you are a company driver, leased owner-operator or independent trucker, proof of your current financial situation/hardship, mailing address and your phone number.

Be prepared to provide SBTC with proof of hardship.

The funds for these programs are supported by the membership dues. Anyone who would like to help can join the SBTC at www.truckers.com.