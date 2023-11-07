TheTrucker.com
The Nation Trucking Life

SBTC now accepting applications for emergency relief, truckers’ kids in need

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  The NationTrucking Life   >   SBTC now accepting applications for emergency relief, truckers’ kids in need
Reading Time: < 1 minute
SBTC now accepting applications for emergency relief, truckers’ kids in need
The Small Business In Transportation Coalition is now accepting applications and funds for its Trucker Emergency Relief & Truckers' Kids in Need Holiday Funds.

WASHINGTON — The Small Business In Transportation Coalition (SBTC) is accepting applications to help truck drivers or their children who may be in need.

The SBTC maintains a trucker emergency relief fund for drivers who unexpectedly find themselves in unusually dire circumstances.

According to a news release, SBTC has helped drivers whose homes have burned down, have been hospitalized due to COVID, have been stranded on the road by carriers that suddenly close and who have died on the road and their families need to get them home.

Additionally, the SBTC offers the truckers’ holiday fund for trucker families experiencing financial hardship during the holiday season.

Truckers who are facing difficult times can apply for financial assistance at [email protected]. Include your name, whether you are a company driver, leased owner-operator or independent trucker, proof of your current financial situation/hardship, mailing address and your phone number.

Be prepared to provide SBTC with proof of hardship.

The funds for these programs are supported by the membership dues. Anyone who would like to help can join the SBTC at www.truckers.com.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE