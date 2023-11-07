TravelCenters of America celebrates veterans

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America (TA) is continuing its tradition of honoring veterans and armed forces members throughout November at TA, Petro and TA Express locations nationwide.

On Nov. 1, TA launched its annual Round Up campaign supporting the Special Operators Transition Foundation (SOTF), a non-profit focused on successfully transitioning veterans into their next career, according to a news release.

Customers at participating locations will have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar amount, with the difference donated directly to SOTF. This campaign will run throughout the month and end on Nov. 30.

“The enormous impact of these courageous individuals will always be recognized within our organization,” said Debi Boffa, CEO of TA. “Last year, TA was able to help over 200 Special Operations veterans through our nationwide Round Up campaign. We hope to surpass that number this year with the help of our passionate team members and generous guests. Thank you to all who have dedicated their lives to protecting others.”

On Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, active-duty military, veterans and reservists are invited to enjoy a complimentary meal at participating quick-service or full-service restaurants. Veterans will need to present their proof of service prior to ordering. Proof of service can include a Uniformed Services ID card, current Leave and Earnings Statement, veterans’ organization membership card, photograph in uniform, DD214 form, a citation or commendation.