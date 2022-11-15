TheTrucker.com
SBTC opens nominations for Holiday Drive

By The Trucker News Staff
The Holiday Drive for Needy Kids in the Trucking Industry is open to all trucker families regardless of their religion.

WASHINGTON — The Small Business Transportation Commission (SBTC) is holding its Holiday Drive for Needy Kids in the Trucking Industry.

Families can be nominated via email and one-time donations to the drive can be made via online form.

“Be sure to outline a strong case as to why your driver family nominee should be considered for a Holiday boost, including details of hardships the family is experiencing that make celebrating the holidays with their child or children financially difficult,” SBTC said in a news release.

Nominations close on Dec. 2 at the end of the business day.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years.

