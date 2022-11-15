SBTC opens nominations for Holiday Drive

WASHINGTON — The Small Business Transportation Commission (SBTC) is holding its Holiday Drive for Needy Kids in the Trucking Industry.

Families can be nominated via email and one-time donations to the drive can be made via online form.

“Be sure to outline a strong case as to why your driver family nominee should be considered for a Holiday boost, including details of hardships the family is experiencing that make celebrating the holidays with their child or children financially difficult,” SBTC said in a news release.

The Holiday Drive for Needy Kids in the Trucking Industry is open to all trucker families regardless of their religion.

Nominations close on Dec. 2 at the end of the business day.