J.B. Hunt sets new goal to reduce carbon emission intensity

LOWELL, Ark. – J.B. Hunt Transport Services has announced a new goal to reduce its carbon emission intensity 32% by 2034 (baseline 2019).

According to a news release, the move is toward an overall goal of “advancing the company’s sustainability vision of moving the freight industry towards a low-carbon future.”

“Our roadmap to achieving this aspirational goal will help J.B. Hunt strive to significantly reduce our carbon emission intensity while holding true to our customer commitment of providing efficient, quality-driven, competitive supply chain solutions for moving their freight,” Craig Harper, chief sustainability officer and executive vice president at J.B. Hunt, said. “Our goal is an ambitious challenge to improve J.B. Hunt’s carbon footprint and to help advance the transportation industry’s progress in developing sustainable solutions that are commercially viable and scalable for widespread adoption.”

Specifically, J.B. Hunt will focus on three key areas to reach its emission-reduction target by 2034:

Incorporating alternative powered equipment into its fleet.

Expanding the use of biogenic fuels.

Improving fuel economy (diesel powered miles-per-gallon).

“Achieving the company’s target is dependent on significant progress with the development and availability of new industry technology and the infrastructure needed to enable their day-to-day use on an industry-wide scale,” the news release stated.

Examples include developments such as ongoing enhancements to commercial motor vehicles, charging and refueling infrastructure, expanded capacity on the electrical grid, increased availability of biogenic fuels and the incorporation of more energy resources with lower carbon intensity.

J.B. Hunt officials say their goal is “an intensity target aligned with the original goal of the Paris Climate Agreement to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celcius. Emission intensity measures the volume of absolute emissions emitted against a relevant business output, allowing for business growth while still showing emissions improvement on a per unit basis. The company’s target will focus on reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions per company operated ton-mile 32% by 2034 from a 2019 base year.”