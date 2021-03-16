Schneider donated more than $2 million, 5,000 hours of volunteer time to support communities in 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. — During 2020, the Schneider Foundation worked to support nonprofits by donating more than $2 million in grants to more than 400 organizations across North America. The year also saw the launch of Schneider’s Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Program with grants totaling more than $75,000 going to 11 nonprofit organizations across North America. The grantees were nominated mostly by Schneider associates and will help organizations inspire dialogue and take concrete actions for change.

“Guided by our core values, which include respect for all, we strive to be a positive force in the areas we work and live,” said LuEllen Oskey, director of the Schneider Foundation. “Schneider has a history of giving back, and after the struggles of this past year, we recognize that our financial contributions make an impactful difference in our local and regional communities.”

The foundation seeks to support communities and organizations through a variety of initiatives, including:

In-kind Donations: Schneider transports shipments for nonprofits in need of assistance; 25 in-kind loads totaled approximately $42,000 in 2020.

Pay It Forward: The Schneider Foundation randomly selects 100 associates who, in turn, select a charity of their choice to receive a $100 donation.

Dollars for Doers: Associates who volunteer 50 hours in their community receive a $250 donation to support the nonprofit organization of their choice, totaling $10,500 in 2020.

Giving Orange: Schneider associates donate funds to help fellow associates in a time of need. In 2020, 13 associates received a total of $7,800 in assistance from the fund.

United Way: Schneider is a long-time supporter of United Way. The support campaign went virtual in 2020 through activities such as electronic bingo and an online auction. The company exceeded its annual goal, raising $230,641.

The COVID-19 pandemic created unique, unprecedented hardships across the nation, and the Schneider Foundation redirected part of its annual budget to support pandemic relief efforts, including:

The Brown County United Way received $40,000 for pandemic relief.

HSHS St. Vincent/St. Mary’s Foundation received $10,000 for personal protection equipment.

Operation Community Cares (organized through Paul’s Pantry) received $10,000 to provide home delivery services of food/hygiene products.

Feeding America received $10,000 to purchase bulk supplies that were distributed to individual local food pantries.

In addition, the foundation made donations of $30,000 to the Greater Green Bay Back to Business Grants, and $2,500 to the De Pere Chamber for small business relief grants.

“As our communities continue to work towards recovery, we will continue to leverage the Schneider Foundation and support the important work of nonprofits across the country,” said Mark Rourke, Schneider’s president and CEO. “Despite the disruptions to everyday life, our incredible associates dedicated over 5,000 hours of time to volunteering in their local communities.”