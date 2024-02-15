Trucker who used rig to shield traffic from gunfire named a TCA Highway Angel

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has named truck driver Jason Corino, from Deltona, Florida, a TCA Highway Angel for stopping to shield other motorists from a shooting that was taking place at a roadside traffic stop in front of him.

Corino drives for Melton Truck Lines out of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

According to a TCA account of the event, Corino’s story began around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2023.

At that time, Corino was driving on U.S. 491 in Cortez, Colorado, when he noticed the driver of a vehicle acting abnormally, preventing him from merging.

The incident was a case of road rage between the driver of the car and three pickup trucks, which led to someone calling the police to assist, according to TCA.

The car passed passed Corino with three trucks and a police unit in pursuit.

After driving a few more miles, Corino saw that police had pulled the vehicle over.

With no proper shoulder to use for parking, the stopped cars were partly in the right lane, causing Corino and other drivers, who were in the right lane, to try to pass them on the left.

“It’s just me — and the officer’s car in front of me and the suspect’s car in front of him — and I’ve got traffic behind me,” Corino said. “I got about 100 feet away, and the kid (suspect) got out of the car; I heard the first two rounds (of gunfire), and I slammed on my brakes right there to stop traffic behind me.”

Corino was witnessing a deadly shootout that erupted between the suspect, Jason Campbell, and the officer, Cortez Police Department Sergeant Michael Moran, according to TCA.

Fortunately, he was able to turn on his truck camera and capture the entire incident, which was later submitted to police.

“I could see the bullets bouncing off the ground,” Corino said. “I stopped right there to protect the people behind me.”

Later on, Corino learned that Moran, the officer who was the first to engage with the suspect, had died as a result of his wounds.

The suspect, Campbell, and his passenger were later contacted on private property at 7500 U.S. Highway 160, where a member of the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office and a member of the Cortez Police Department engaged him, resulting in an officer-involved fatal shooting of the fugitive, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

“With his heroic act of protecting the drivers behind him and his quick thinking to turn his camera on, Corino became a key witness to the incident, and the camera footage was extremely helpful to the officer’s investigation,” a TCA news release states.

Since the TCA Highway Angels program was established in August 1997, nearly 1,400 professional truck drivers have been recognized as Highway Angels for their extraordinary kindness, courtesy, and courage displayed while on the job.

“Thanks to the program’s presenting sponsor, EpicVue, and supporting sponsors, DriverFacts and Northland Insurance, TCA is able to showcase outstanding drivers like Corino,” according to the news release.

The TCA Highway Angels website can be accessed at https://www.truckload.org/highway-angel/.