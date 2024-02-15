2 dead after semi strikes back of Arkansas Highway Police unit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two people are dead after an 18-wheeler rear-ended an Arkansas Highway Police cruiser on Wednesday along Interstate 40.
According to the Arkansas State Police (ASP), the wreck happened at around 9:40 a.m. near mile marker 268 in Crittenden County.
A semi-truck heading eastbound struck the highway police unit, hit a guardrail and overturned, an ASP report stated.
The truck then caught fire, and two people were killed.
The deceased have not been named.
The driver of the Highway Police vehicle was not injured, according to the ASP.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.