U.S. Xpress partners with program matching service dogs with vets suffering from PTSD

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s estimated that anywhere from 11% to 30% of military veterans experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following their service, depending on the individual’s branch, years served and in what capacity. One way to help those struggling can be through the assistance of a service dog.

To help serve the nation’s heroes, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. has partnered with Warrior Freedom Service Dogs, a nonprofit organization based in the Chattanooga area that’s dedicated to connecting combat veterans who are suffering from PTSD to trained service dogs, which are rescued from area animal shelters, free of charge.

“From our drivers to shop teams to our office staff, military veterans make up a significant portion of our workforce,” said Eric Fuller, president and CEO of U.S. Xpress. “Warrior Freedom Service Dogs is doing amazing work in pairing veterans struggling with the debilitating effects of post-traumatic stress with a canine specially trained to provide comfort and support.”

In addition to a monetary donation to help fund dog training, U.S. Xpress is providing a range of in-kind multimedia and communications services, including the development of virtual training content to help reach more veterans. Ultimately, the goal is to help train and match more dogs and veterans, identify fundraising and awareness opportunities with company team members, and even help with raising puppies and weekend fostering.

“This generous support from U.S. Xpress will help drive awareness of the work we’re doing and ultimately, help more of our military vets,” said Adam Keith, executive director for Warrior Freedom Service Dogs.

U.S. Xpress is annually ranked as a top Military-Friendly Company by organizations such as Viqtory and DiversityComm, as well as the Military Times and U.S. Veterans magazines. About 11% of U.S. Xpress drivers and 5% of the company’s office workforce are military veterans. In addition to Warrior Freedom Service Dogs, U.S. Xpress supports the Post 9/11 GI Bill Apprenticeship Program, The National Medal of Honor Heritage Center, Wreaths Across America and more.