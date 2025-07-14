Walcott Truckers Jamboree 2025: Jerry Linander’s ‘No Fences’ takes home Trucker’s Choice award

WALCOTT, Iowa — Jerry Linander of Winona, Minnesota, took home bragging rights as the Trucker’s Choice winner of this year’s Walcott Truckers Jamboree. The Super Truck Beauty Contest is one of many highlights of the annual event, hosted by the Iowa 80 Truckstop.

Dubbed “No Fences,” Linander’s 1994 Kenworth W900L, teamed with a 2025 Great Dane dry van, also earned top honors in both the Custom Graphics/Combination and Polish & Detail/Combination categories — plus third place in the Working Truck/2001 & Older Combination category.

Dylan Mercier of St. Anne, Illinois, earned honors for the Best Overall theme with his 2005 Mack and a 2022 Wilson hopper bottom trailer known as “Our Fallen Heroes.”

Other top winners of the 2025 Jamboree include:

Working Trucks (WT)

• Cabover: Matt Schleuger of Wesley, Iowa, with a blue and white 1993 Kenworth K100E

• Company Truck/Bobtail: Andy Mulkey of Van Buren, Michigan, with a purple 2024 Kenworth known as “A Family Obsession”

• Company Truck/Combination: JW Vlcek of Seneca, Kansas, with a green and white 2024 Peterbilt 389 and 2024 Western Belt trailer

• 2025-2022 Bobtail Conventional: Brad Steel of New Sharon, Iowa, with a purple 2024 Kenworth W900 dubbed “Purplicious”

• 2021-2015 Bobtail Conventional: Nate Heiderscheit of Peosta, Iowa, with a blue 2020 Peterbilt 389

• 2000 & Older Bobtail Conventional: Kyle Weaver of Wooster, Ohio, with a brown 1981 Kenworth W900A

• 2025-2020 Combination: Bobbie & Dawson Taylor of Cameron, North Carolina, with a purple 2020 Freightliner Cascadia & 2026 Utility Reefer named “Roll of the Dice”

• 2019-2011 Combination: Rich Rukstalis of Morton, Illinois, with a 2018 Kenworth T680 and 2014 Great Dane van trailer known as “Gold Buckle Dreams”

• 2010-2002 Combination: Michael & Jackie Wallace of Ashville, Alabama, with a blue 2007 Freightliner Coronado & 2014 Great Dane van trailer called “Semper Fi”

• 2001 & Older Combination: Daniel & Phyllis Snow of Harrison, Arkansas, with a 1996 Freightliner Classic XL & 2006 Utility van trailer dubbed “The Goose”

• Specialty: Clifton Parsley of Cave City, Kentucky, with a black 2024 Peterbilt 389 named “Heavy Hook”

Show Class

• Bobtail: Mark & Teri Lancaster of Ottumwa, Iowa, with a teal 1967 Peterbilt 358M they call “Keepin’ It Teal”

• Combination: Bruce Jones of Channahon, Illinois, with a green and orange 2000 Peterbilt 379 & 2024 J&L tanker trailer known as “Show Time”

Polish & Detail

• Bobtail: Kyle Weaver of Wooster, Ohio, with a brown 1981 Kenworth W900A

• Combination: Jerry Linander of Winona, MN with a black 1994 Kenworth W900L & 2025 Great Dane dry van called “No Fences”

Interior

• OEM Sleeper/Bobtail: Zack Strayer of Thorntown, Indiana with a two-tone blue 2025 Peterbilt known as “Canadian Tuxedo”

• OEM Sleeper/Combination: Bobbie & Dawson Taylor of Cameron, North Carolina, with a purple 2020 Freightliner Cascadia & 2026 Utility Reefer they call “Roll of the Dice”

• OEM Conversion Sleeper: John Treadway of Kokomo, Indiana with a 1998 Peterbilt 379 & 2017 Great Dane reefer named “Teal Appeal”

• Custom Sleeper: Daniel & Phyllis Snow of Harrison, Arkansas, with a green and silver 1996 Freightliner Classic XL & 2006 Utility trailer known as “The Goose”

Rat Rod

• Jamie Johnson of Marshfield, Missouri, with a silver 1955 Peterbilt 281 named “Giddy Up”

For a complete list of this year’s Super Truck Beauty Contest winners, click here.