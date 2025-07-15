TheTrucker.com
Crash involving 3 semi trucks in Texas leaves debris on highway

By Bruce Guthrie
TERRELL COUNTY, Texas — Authorities closed down Highay 90 near Pumpville Road in rural Terrell County, Texas on Monday morning after a crash involving three tractor trailers.

The Terrell County Sheriff’s Office stated Monday that one tractor trailer lost its load in a rural part of Terrell County on Highway 90.

Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland stated that one of the straps broke on one of the trucks which was hauling pipe. The other two trucks hit the debris from lost load.

Cleveland said there were no significant injuries in the incident.

Terrell County Sheriff’s Office stated the roadway was blocked for several hours while debris cleanup took place.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

