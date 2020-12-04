WIT seeks nominations from motor carriers for 2021 female driver of the year award

PLOVER, Wis. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) is seeking nominations for the 2021 Female Driver of the Year award. This second annual award, sponsored by Walmart, recognizes outstanding female professional drivers who lead the industry in safety standards while actively working to enhance the public image of the trucking industry.

“We are pleased to sponsor Women In Trucking’s Female Driver of the Year award as a way to recognize and empower women who are making an impact across the industry,” said Ryan McDaniel, vice president of transportation for Walmart and a WIT board member. “I’m proud of the work Walmart and Women In Trucking are doing to advance women within transportation.”

The contest is open to any female driver who has safely driven at least one million consecutive, accident-free miles. The driver must be nominated by the motor carrier by which she is currently leased or employed and must have three years of experience with that company.

“Female drivers are still in the minority, and we consider them all to be pioneers today,” said Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT. “This award allows us to recognize a woman who is a positive example of a successful and accomplished driver and give her the recognition she deserves.”

The finalists and overall winner will be recognized at the 2021 Salute to Women Behind the Wheel event at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday, March 26. The winner will be chosen based on her safety record, positive community contributions and impact on the public image of the trucking industry. She will receive a plaque, commemorative ring and more.

Motor carriers can submit nominations here; the deadline for nominations is Feb. 1, 2021.