Industry pros gain new insights, awards presented at 2021 Safety & Security Meeting

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) hosted its annual Safety & Security Meeting June 6-8 in
St. Louis. More than 250 truckload safety professionals gathered in person to discuss problems, share ideas, and seek solutions to make their businesses and our roads safer. The event offered its highly popular “Safety in the Round” sessions, giving attendees the chance to draw from the knowledge of the group to address common safety management and human-resource problems. Discussion topics included workers’ compensation issues, employee/employer communication, improving driver-hiring procedures, and others. In addition to specialized educational sessions developed by TCA’s Safety & Security Division Officers, attendees could participate in a first-timers’ orientation, network at receptions, peruse a robust exhibition hall which featured the latest products and services, and more.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
TheTrucker.com is the leading source of trucking industry news and truck driver job listings for the long-haul trucking industry in the United States. Our mission is to provide the latest and most comprehensive news affecting the trucking industry with our award-winning journalism and news coverage that is informative, objective and engaging.