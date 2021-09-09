TheTrucker.com
Industry pros gain new insights, awards presented at 2021 Safety & Security Meeting

Industry pros gain new insights, awards presented at 2021 Safety & Security Meeting
This year’s annual Safety & Security Meeting was held in person June 6-8 at the Hyatt Regency in St. Louis. (Courtesy: TCA)

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) hosted its annual Safety & Security Meeting June 6-8 in
St. Louis. More than 250 truckload safety professionals gathered in person to discuss problems, share ideas, and seek solutions to make their businesses and our roads safer. The event offered its highly popular “Safety in the Round” sessions, giving attendees the chance to draw from the knowledge of the group to address common safety management and human-resource problems. Discussion topics included workers’ compensation issues, employee/employer communication, improving driver-hiring procedures, and others. In addition to specialized educational sessions developed by TCA’s Safety & Security Division Officers, attendees could participate in a first-timers’ orientation, network at receptions, peruse a robust exhibition hall which featured the latest products and services, and more.

To view additional photos from the event, visit truckload.org/flickr.

