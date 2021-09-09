Industry pros gain new insights, awards presented at 2021 Safety & Security Meeting

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) hosted its annual Safety & Security Meeting June 6-8 in

St. Louis. More than 250 truckload safety professionals gathered in person to discuss problems, share ideas, and seek solutions to make their businesses and our roads safer. The event offered its highly popular “Safety in the Round” sessions, giving attendees the chance to draw from the knowledge of the group to address common safety management and human-resource problems. Discussion topics included workers’ compensation issues, employee/employer communication, improving driver-hiring procedures, and others. In addition to specialized educational sessions developed by TCA’s Safety & Security Division Officers, attendees could participate in a first-timers’ orientation, network at receptions, peruse a robust exhibition hall which featured the latest products and services, and more.

Attendees gather during Monday evening’s reception in the exhibition hall. (Courtesy: TCA) Attendees visit during the Welcome Reception on Sunday evening. (Courtesy: TCA) Attendees had the opportunity to attend educational sessions during the event. The specialized content was developed by TCA’s Safety & Security Division. (Courtesy: TCA) The Dave Nemo Show on-air personalities, Dave Nemo and Jimmy Mac, broadcasted live from the event each morning. (Courtesy: TCA) TCA and Great West Casualty Co. hosted a recognition ceremony to acknowledge the 2020 Fleet Safety Award winners. Carriers placing first, second, and third in each of six mileage-based divisions were honored. (Courtesy: TCA) TCA and Great West Casualty Company recognized the 2020 Fleet Safety Award division winners during Sunday’s general session. (Courtesy: TCA) TCA’s Annual Safety & Security Meeting has consistently brought truckload carrier safety professionals together to discuss problems, share ideas, and seek solutions to make their businesses and our roads safer. (Courtesy: TCA) TCA Safety & Security Division Chairman and Maverick Transportation Vice President of Safety and Driver Training Dean Newell addresses the attendees during Monday’s general session. (Courtesy: TCA)

To view additional photos from the event, visit truckload.org/flickr.