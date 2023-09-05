Dramatic cellphone video shows flames billowing from big rig’s trailer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Aug. 30, The Trucker reported that a semi hauling two Monster Jam monster trucks caught fire on Aug. 29 along U.S. 50 in Sacramento, heavily damaging the oversized vehicles.

Video — displayed below this article — of that incident has now been released.

The rig’s driver was able to safely detach it from the flaming trailer, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Officials said a motorist noticed smoke billowing from the trailer and called 911.

The two monster trucks damaged were Megalodon and Scooby-Doo, both estimated to be worth $1 million each.

The trucks were on their way to an event in San Jose, California.

The fire’s cause is still under investigation.

Monster Jam Truck burning up while driving up highway 50 in Sacramento Happened last week:

Sacramento, California.— Cell phone video taken from the overpass, shows a Monster Jam truck, 18 wheeler burning with flames shooting out on Highway 50. pic.twitter.com/25bPLDrH22 — PPV-TAHOE – News Journalist (@ppv_tahoe) September 4, 2023