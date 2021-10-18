Ice blamed in beer truck’s wreck on I-70

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — Winter weather and icy road conditions are being blamed for an accident that caused an 18-wheeler loaded with Coors beer to topple over Friday on Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel in Colorado.

According to a Facebook post from Summit Fire and EMS, the wreck happened when the semi lost its brakes, clipped and spun a Jeep, then careened down the Silverthorne exit and crashed over the median.

“All hands are offloading the 12-packs of Coors beer from the trailer before it is righted and towed,” the Facebook post stated. “They might need some for themselves after their shift, as they have been hopping since yesterday morning with major crashes on what one longtime veteran engineer termed some of the iciest roads in his career.”

No serious injuries were reported.