Pilot Company, Bridgestone surpass goals with tire safety partnership

DETROIT — Officials with Pilot Company and Bridgestone say that their partnership, which is less than a year old, has already surpassed a goal of expanding their advanced tire monitoring and service network for commercial fleets to 200 locations, according to a news release.

They now have more than 300 Pilot and Flying J locations.

Since the program launched in July 2022, network customers have reported savings in resources, and it’s increased efficiency, the news release stated.

Watsontown Trucking Company, which owns and operates a fleet of 1,900 vehicles and is one company that uses the technology, has experienced positive benefits from the program, according to the news release.

That has included saving 867 annual labor hours on pre-trip and safety lane inspections, operational and maintenance savings of an estimated $126,000 and having a 10% reduction of emergency roadside incident rate, which equates to 1,300 breakdown hours.

Fleets using this have access to track critical data like tire inflation pressure and temperature enabling continuous monitoring of tire health throughout its lifecycle.