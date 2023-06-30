DAT says its new ‘Profit Estimator’ helps truckers find profitable loads

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The guessing game for truckers to find the answer to the “how much money can I make on this load” is no more.

Thanks to DAT Freight & Analytics, a tool called the Profit Estimator is here to help.

“This new tool helps truckers who are on the DAT One marketplace determines how profitable a load can be based on the trucker’s operating costs and goals,” a news release stated. “This new feature is an example of how DAT’s mobile product team continually works to improve the DAT One app’s efficiency and user experience.”

The Profit Estimator considers each carrier’s unique and essential operating costs such as insurance, fuel, truck payments — mileage and revenue targets — and the broker’s offer rate. With this information, it will then calculate a baseline profit and loss for each load. CEO of Destiny Way Logistics, Destiny Rykard Davenport, gives her opinion of the newest DAT tool, the Profit Estimator.

“DAT’s Profit Estimator is the best tool I could have for my business,” said Destiny Rykard Davenport of Destiny Way Logistics. “It allows my team and I to book loads more efficiently and save money on fuel by allowing us to enter our variable and fixed costs into the Estimator. This lets us know how much we need to negotiate on a load, which gives us a better profit margin and bargaining power before calling a broker.”

DAT points to three steps that make its Profit Estimator simple to use: Step 1: What the individual should do is tap one of the results and scroll down to the Profit Estimator section.

Step 2: From there, enter the fixed and variable costs, the number of miles planned to drive per week, the amount of estimated revenue planned to earn per week, and the type of equipment available.

Step 3: Once the information is entered, tap the “calculate” button to see an estimated profit for hauling the load.

DAT One users only have to set up the calculation once on the tool. From then on, the tool will automatically provide a baseline profit or loss for every load detail shown. DAT’s Head of Product for Freight Match, Sarita Benjamin, said: “We understand that quoting freight rates can be confusing and we designed our DAT Profit Estimator to simplify this process. It helps carriers work out their daily operating costs in a matter of minutes, which in turn will enable them to make more informed decisions and ultimately become more profitable.”

To learn more about how DAT One can help you grow your business for the long haul, visit www.dat.com.