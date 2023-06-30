Trucker charged with 5 counts of manslaughter in connection with fiery crash on Phoenix-area’s I-10

PHOENIX — An Arizona truck driver is being charged with five counts of manslaughter, four counts of endangerment and one count of tampering with physical evidence in connection to a Jan. 12 multi-fatality wreck on Interstate 10 south of Phoenix.

According to a news release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Danny G. Tiner said he had received a message on his electronic work tablet just before the wreck.

He told police he acknowledged the message, but when he looked back up, traffic had stopped.

Tiner said he couldn’t stop his rig in time to avoid the collision.

Five people died as a result of the crash.

Immediately following the collision, troopers suspected driver distraction as a possible cause, the news release noted.

The investigation revealed Tiner was traveling 68 mph in the posted 55-mph construction zone and was actively using the TikTok application on his cell phone at the time of the collision, according to the news release.

Tiner was notified of an investigation and turned his cell phone over to law enforcement.

Investigators conducted a forensic examination of Tiner’s cell phone with assistance from the FBI.