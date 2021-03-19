Isela takes a tour with Gary Jones, Owner/Operator of SPB Trucking, around his badass redone 99 Peterbilt named Excessive Bahavior II. Check it out!
The Daily Trucker | Feature Friday, March 19, 2021
