Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 truck eligible for incentive programs in U.S., Canada

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Volvo VNR Electric battery-electric Class 8 truck is now eligible for more than a dozen funding and incentive programs in North America, including up to $120,000 per vehicle from California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). These funding programs, which include point-of-sale vouchers, incentives and rebates, are designed to help fleets make cost-effective transition to zero-emission vehicles.

“Funding and incentives are an important part of the total cost of ownership calculation for fleets deploying battery-electric trucks,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “With so many local and state-level funding opportunities available from coast to coast, combined with a robust sales and service support network from Volvo Trucks, there are more resources available than ever to guide and help make electrification seamless for customers.”

Volvo Trucks North America began taking customer orders for its VNR Electric model in early December 2020, and production began early this year at the company’s New River Valley manufacturing plant in Dublin, Virginia.

The Volvo VNR Electric is eligible for funding programs throughout the U.S. and Canada including:

According to the manufacturer, the Volvo VNR Electric truck produces zero tailpipe emissions and significantly reduces heat, noise and vibrations, creating a clean, comfortable experience for drivers. The vehicle’s 264-kWh lithium-ion batteries, which charge up to 80% within 70 minutes, have an operating range of up to 150 miles based on the truck’s configuration and application. Regenerative braking can increase range by returning power up to 15% back into the battery, depending on the duty cycle. Battery monitoring technology relays the state of health for the energy source in real time, streamlining service needs and maximizing uptime.