Temporary closure of 86-mile stretch of Pennsylvania Turnpike will result in 100+ mile detour Saturday night

An 86-mile stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike between the New Stanton (Exit 75) and Breezewood (exit 161) interchanges will be closed in both directions from 11 p.m. Saturday, March 20, until 6 a.m. Sunday, March 21, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

During the temporary closure, crews will remove the County Ridge Road bridge, which carries traffic over the turnpike at milepost 144.85 in Bedford Township in Bedford County. Blasting will be used to remove the bridge; those living in the area have been notified but should expect to hear the blasts overnight.

Motorists at the Breezewood and New Stanton interchanges will be given the following suggested detour routes:

Westbound traffic:

Exit the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the Breezewood interchange;

Follow U.S. 30 west for 18.7 miles;

Follow Interstate 99 north for 30.1 miles;

Follow U.S. 22 west for 64.5 miles;

Follow PA Toll Route 66 south for 13.9 miles; and

Enter the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the New Stanton interchange.

Eastbound traffic:

Exit the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the New Stanton interchange;

Follow U.S. 66 Business north for 0.2 miles;

Follow Pennsylvania Toll Route 66 north for 14.2 miles;

Follow U.S. 22 east for 63.7 miles;

Follow Interstate 99 south for 30.4 miles;

Follow U.S. 30 east for 18.3 miles; and

Enter Pennsylvania Turnpike at the Breezewood interchange.

The more than 100-mile detour is necessary because shorter alternate routes cannot safely accommodate the diverted traffic volumes. Expect higher traffic volumes on detour roads during the closure. Message boards will be placed to inform motorists of the closure.

Vehicles will be allowed to enter the turnpike at the Somerset (Exit 110) and Donegal (Exit 91) interchanges and travel westbound. Vehicles will also be allowed to enter the turnpike at the Bedford interchange (Exit 146) and travel eastbound.

Before the 11 p.m. closure March 20, information will be posted, and announcements will be made at the North Midway Service Plaza in Bedford County and the South Somerset Service Plaza in Somerset County warning customers of the closure. If customers remain in those service plazas after 11 p.m. March 20, they will be required to stay until the road reopens.