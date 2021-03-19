Women of Trucking: Jana Jarvis encourages other women to explore careers in industry

In honor of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) recognizes the growing number of women who are supporting the trucking industry and working to keep America moving forward.

Jana Jarvis, who joined the Oregon Trucking Associations as president in February 2015, was first exposed to the trucking industry early in her career while working for a battery manufacturer, and she quickly recognized how critical trucking is to the economy and U.S. supply chain.

Jarvis said she has always had a positive impression of trucking and a deep respect for truck drivers. When, as a young woman she first began traveling alone, her father advised her, “If you need help, let a truck driver help you.” That positive impression eventually led to her current position with Oregon Trucking Associations.

“I always knew that trucking was integral to economic growth and opportunity in our country. Our country moves the majority of all our goods and products through trucks,” she said, adding that there are many things she loves about working in the trucking industry.

“It’s hard to pinpoint one thing. The people are fabulous. From the business owners to our association’s members, to the staff to the drivers,” she said, adding, “There’s a lot to be proud of within this industry.”

The importance of the trucking industry is especially evident during times of crisis and recovery, she said, pointing to truck drivers across the nation who have continued to deliver essential goods throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t know what industry could have possibly made me prouder as I watched the trucking industry’s work during the pandemic,” she said.

Women who have an interest in trucking should definitely explore careers in the industry, Jarvis said, noting that she is proud to see the increasing number of women in trucking.

“There’s a lot of opportunity for women in this industry. From driving a truck, to working at a trucking company, to running one, to being in an association, there’s tremendous opportunity for women,” she said.

“We tend to think of the industry in masculine terms but it’s going through a bit of a transformation,” she continued. “When I say there’s opportunities for women in the industry, I mean it. It’s important we let women know that opportunities exist for them in trucking through a variety of jobs and career opportunities.”