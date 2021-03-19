Not-so-happy hour: Big rig hauling wine overturns after sideswiping truck on Maine Turnpike

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
209
Wine Truck Maine State Police
A Maine Turnpike worker escaped serious injury Thursday, March 18, when a tractor-trailer loaded with bottles of wine sideswiped a turnpike work truck. (Courtesy: Maine State Police)

LITCHFIELD, Maine — A tractor-trailer hauling bottles of wine along the Maine Turnpike Thursday, March 18, overturned after sideswiping a parked turnpike truck.

According to a report from the Maine State Police, the incident occurred at 9:45 a.m. at mile marker 92 North in Litchfield. A turnpike truck, with amber lights flashing, was parked in the breakdown lane while the driver and a passenger retrieved construction signs along the turnpike.

The northbound tractor-trailer, driven by William Rodney Harrington, 59, of Hartford, Connecticut, drifted into the breakdown lane, hitting the rumble strip. The noise alerted the workers, who moved to the ditch to avoid the oncoming truck.

The tractor-trailer sideswiped the pickup and then continued into the ditch where the truck rolled over, spilling its load into the ditch.

Michael Robinson, a 43-year-old Maine Turnpike worker, was hit in the leg from debris flying from the crash. He was treated at the hospital.

Harrington was also treated for minor injuries at the hospital; he received a summons for a logbook violation and failure to move over.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR