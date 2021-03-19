Not-so-happy hour: Big rig hauling wine overturns after sideswiping truck on Maine Turnpike

LITCHFIELD, Maine — A tractor-trailer hauling bottles of wine along the Maine Turnpike Thursday, March 18, overturned after sideswiping a parked turnpike truck.

According to a report from the Maine State Police, the incident occurred at 9:45 a.m. at mile marker 92 North in Litchfield. A turnpike truck, with amber lights flashing, was parked in the breakdown lane while the driver and a passenger retrieved construction signs along the turnpike.

The northbound tractor-trailer, driven by William Rodney Harrington, 59, of Hartford, Connecticut, drifted into the breakdown lane, hitting the rumble strip. The noise alerted the workers, who moved to the ditch to avoid the oncoming truck.

The tractor-trailer sideswiped the pickup and then continued into the ditch where the truck rolled over, spilling its load into the ditch.

Michael Robinson, a 43-year-old Maine Turnpike worker, was hit in the leg from debris flying from the crash. He was treated at the hospital.

Harrington was also treated for minor injuries at the hospital; he received a summons for a logbook violation and failure to move over.