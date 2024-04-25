PACCAR Parts introduces new line of Peterbilt Model 589 accessories

RENTON, Wash. — PACCAR Parts announced its launch of a new line of Peterbilt Model 589 custom accessories.
The product lineup is manufactured from premium materials that elevate the model’s iconic appearance, according to a news release.
“The Model 589 sets the tone for quality and elegance,” said PACCAR Part’s Senior Director of Marketing, Genevieve Bekkerus. “These Peterbilt Genuine Accessories for the 589 are the perfect complement for customers looking for added style.”
The model 589 Peterbilt Genuine Accessories includes:
- Exterior Options — Wheel Cover Kits, Sunvisor, Rocker Panel, Stainless Steel Fenderettes, Door Pulls, Hood Latch Kit, Logo Trim Bezel, Fender Guard, Sleeper Panels
- Interior Options — Steering Wheel Spinner, Diamond Series Fine-Cut Shifter Floor Cover, Diamond Series Fine-Cut Pedal Set, Diamond Series Fine-Cut Shifter Kit, Diamond Series Fine-Cut Threshold Set, Diamond Series Fine-Cut Dead Pedal, Door Pad Grab Handle Set, Driver & Passenger Door Lower Trim Kit, Door Lock-Rod Set, A- & B-Pillar Grab Handles, Wardrobe Handle, Air Valve Knob Kit, Floor Bracket
- Lighting Options — Exterior Light Strip, Logo Lighting, Air Canister Lighting, Projector Logo Light, Day and Sleeper Cab Lighting
Additional information about the new lineup of Peterbilt Genuine Accessories can be found at partsandservice.peterbilt.com under the Resources tab.
