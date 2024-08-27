Additional lane of I-85 southbound now open in Georgia

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation reported over the weekend in Jackson County, crews officially opened an additional lane on I-85 SB to traffic, according to a Facebook post on Monday.
“This milestone follows the recent opening of the same segment of I-85 NB as part of the I-85 Widening, Phase III project,” the post read.
The 13-mile project continues from the previous I-85 Widening, Phase 1 and Phase 2 projects, focusing on widening I-85 NB and SB from two to three lanes from US 129 to US 441 and replacing and widening four mainline bridges in two locations intended to improve traffic flow through the corridor.
“We thank you for your patience as crews work to finalize paving on the remaining segment of I-85, approximately 6 miles, and complete work on the new bridges,” GDOT said.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.