2025 Bulk Freight Conference brings bulk trucking industry together

BRANSON, Mo. — Nearly 600 carriers, brokers, shippers and owner-operators gathered at the Branson Convention Center April 16-18 for the 2025 Bulk Freight Conference. The conference, hosted by BulkLoads and presented by Smart Freight Funding, is the only event in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to the bulk freight sector.

“We hear it time and again: ‘Thanks for creating a space where the little guy can be heard,’” said Jared Flinn, co-founder of BulkLoads.

“We know it’s not easy for small operators to leave their business for a few days. That time off costs money,” he continued. “But we work hard to make sure the value is worth it — whether it’s a new partnership, an idea to cut costs, or insight that sparks growth. One connection here could be the difference between surviving this market and thriving in it.”

This year, the three-day event was bigger and better than before, featuring a new exhibit filled with show trucks, bulk trailers, and vendors offering specialized products and services tailored to the bulk freight industry.

On Wednesday, April 16, the conference kicked off with an evening of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, exhibits and equipment displays. Live entertainment was provided by country music artist Isaac Kenneth.

Other events of the evening included a presentation by Smart Freight Funding, along with a panel discussion about the “marriage” of building a business while still nurturing personal and family relationships.

On Thursday, John Riley George of BMO Transportation Finance Group — and a third-generation trucking company owner — led the opening session.

This year’s keynote was delivered by communications expert and author Marcus Sheridan.

The conference also delivered a strong lineup of panel discussions and breakout sessions, each designed to help bulk freight professionals operate smarter, safer and more profitable businesses.

A freight rate panel brought brokers, shippers, and carriers together to analyze market trends and pricing strategies.

A dedicated workshop on insurance costs gave attendees actionable steps to improve operations and lower premiums.

The popular Ask a Trucking Lawyer session gave business owners a chance to ask legal questions and dive into recent nuclear verdicts, learning how to better protect their companies.

In addition to dinner and networking, Thursday evening featured a presentation by Peter Ostapko, founder and publisher of the Kinsmen Journal and a comedy set by Ted Cunningham, pastor of Woodland Hills Family Church in Branson.

The event wrapped up Friday with presentations about prioritizing driver health, freight rates and more.

Flinn extended a heartfelt word of thanks to conference attendees and sponsors.

“It was an incredible few days of learning, connecting, and pushing our industry forward,” he said. “Let’s keep building this thing together. See y’all next year!”

For details about this year’s conference, along with a full photo gallery and presentation slides from the sessions, click here.

The 2026 Bulk Freight Conference is scheduled for Jan. 7-9 in Branson, and Flinn says the organizers are preparing for an even bigger and better event. For updates and details, visit www.bulkfreightconference.com.

Photo gallery courtesy of BulkLoads. To view a full gallery, click here.

BulkLoads Conference 4 web BulkLoads Conference 4 web