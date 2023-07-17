ACT Research: June used truck market enjoys ‘historically expected’ sales gains

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales volumes improved again in June, up 4% month-over-month, according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.

Combined, the auction, retail and wholesale channels saw preliminary same dealer sales advance 21% month-over-month, the report notes.

Compared to May 2023, average retail price was flat, while miles increased 2% and age declined 3%. Compared to June of 2022, volumes and miles increased 24% and 1%, respectively, but price and age declined 27% and 9%.

According to Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research, “For the third straight month, the retail market’s performance fell between the auction and wholesale markets. Auction activity turned in its typical third month of the quarter burst, adding 48% month-over-month. Dealers continue to play it close to the vest, with their sales down 7% month-over-month in June.”

Tam said that, historically, “June is the fourth best sales month of the year, about 14% above, accounting for some, but not all of the gain the industry enjoyed in June.”