We Realize Inc. opens 1st truck parking location in Las Vegas with promise of 800,000 more spaces to come around US

LAS VEGAS — A startup company focused on truck parking is on an ambitious journey to create nearly a million parking spots around the country over the next seven years.

Nashville-based We Realize Inc. has opened its first location at the Last Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS).

Realize operates 74 truck parking spots at LVMS, located at the intersection of Speedway Boulevard and Interstate 15, offering truck drivers a safe place to park or store their cargo overnight, along with real-time inventory, rate visibility and online booking capabilities so drivers can reserve daily or monthly parking in advance, according to a news release.

“With more than 3.5 million drivers competing for less than 300,000 parking spots daily, Realize is focused on providing convenient, safe and amenity-forward solutions to the truck parking crisis in an effort to improve supply chain efficiency and most importantly, driver well-being,” Cody Horchak, Realize Founder and CEO, said. “Las Vegas is an ideal market for Realize, with its high volume of trucks and fleets, and we are grateful to the team at LVMS for sharing our vision and giving Realize the opportunity to launch our nationwide network here.”

Realize marked its grand opening with a site tour and press conference on July 10, which included remarks from Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar, Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., and Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.

Representatives from the offices of Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Sen. Catherine Masto, D-Nev., also attended, as well as an individual from the office of Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., who presented Realize with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition on behalf of Nevada’s Fourth Congressional District.

Realize Truck Parking at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with full-time security, fencing and ample lighting, the news release notes.

Drivers may reserve parking in advance by clicking here here, upon arrival onsite, or by calling (914) 746-7923.

The cost is $30 for 24 hours, and monthly parking is also available starting at $300. All paid parkers have access to air-conditioned restrooms and showers, complimentary water and other refreshments.

“We’re extremely excited to partner with Realize on this initiative,” said LVMS President Chris Powell. “Certainly we are most recognized for our world-class events we put on here at the speedway, but more and more we are becoming a hub for innovation and technology and this is a great example of that.”

The opening follows Realize’s participation in The White House’s EV Acceleration Challenge, to which Realize has committed to adding 200,000 Level 2 and DC Fast chargers for trucks to its network by 2030.

With only about 6,000 chargers capable of charging an electric truck currently available throughout the U.S., Realize is targeting un-and underutilized real estate assets with ample surface parking that are located near major U.S. ports and logistics routes to implement its above-ground, modular EV charging design, in addition to more than 800,000 75-by-16-foot truck parking spots.

Realize is projected to open an additional seventeen locations in Nevada over the next 12 months.