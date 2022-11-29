ACT Research: Weak economic numbers, high interest make little impact on commercial vehicle sector

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Recent weak economic numbers and higher interest rates do not seem to have impacted the commercial vehicle sector in any meaningful form, according to this quarter’s issue of ACT Research’s Trailer Components & Raw Materials Forecast. Demand remains strong.

“Recent discussions indicate US trailer OEM business conditions are on-par with September and seem to be getting better,” Jennifer McNealy, director of commercial vehicle market research and publications at ACT Research, said. “Demand remains healthy, cancellations are low, and material/component supply-chain constraints are narrowing. With the availability of 2023 build slots varying widely by OEM, complicated by already long backlogs, customers’ ability to place orders is limited.”

McNealy said there is difficulty in projecting part and material prices has made it tough for manufacturers to set firm prices for trailers currently on order.

“Most are re-pricing orders with customers as production is set to commence,” McNealy said. “While we welcome improvements, reports from the field indicate that supply-chain constraints or tight labor markets are not a thing of the past just yet. We expect production levels to remain relatively constant in the near term.”