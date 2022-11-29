Tow truck driver sentenced to 50 years for ‘road rage’ killing of truck driver

WHEATON, Ill. — A tow truck driver convicted of slaying a big rig driver at an Illinois interstate interchange was sentenced to 50 years behind bars on Nov. 28, according to a Facebook post from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anthony Tillmon, 40, of Lansing, Michigan, killed Eduardo Munoz, 43, of Florida, in a road rage incident on Interstate 88 in Oak Brook, Illinois, the afternoon of April 21, 2017.

Witnesses said that the men were yelling at each other shortly before Tillmon pulled his vehicle alongside Munoz’s tractor-trailer at the Interstate-294 Interchange. Tillmon then pulled out a handgun and shot Munoz three times as he was driving.

After the shooting, Tillmon exited the highway and sped away. Munoz, badly injured, pulled his semitrailer to the right shoulder of the highway.

He was later transported to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead due to the multiple gunshot wounds he suffered.

Tillmon eventually turned himself in to police on April 25, 2017 — four days after the shooting.

Tillmon was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder after a five-day bench trial.

Tillmon will spend the next 50 years as an inmate of the Illinois Department of Correction. He is required to serve 100% of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He will receive credit for time served in the DuPage County Jail.