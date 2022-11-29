Truck Safety Coalition campaign ‘aims to improve lives of truck accident survivors’

WASHINGTON — The Truck Safety Coalition (TSA) has debuted its national fundraising campaign — dubbed HOPE Against All Odds — to help improve the lives of truck accident survivors and victim families, as well as to fund TSC’s safety advocacy efforts across America.

“Families of truck crash victims hope to inspire public generosity to support the HOPE Against All Odds campaign … and are sharing their highly compelling and intensely personal stories,” a TSA news release stated. :”The Truck Safety Coalition works tirelessly to provide support to victims and families of devastating truck crashes. In the last year, over 5,600 people lost their lives in large truck crashes. Those who survive, if they survive, typically suffer severe, debilitating, lifelong injuries.”

Pam Biddle, who lost her son and ex-husband in a preventable crash, said that “traveling on U.S. Highways should not require an act of faith to survive.”

“Can we please make a change? Because now, I’m a mother with no children,” said Elise Acosta, who lost all four of her children in a preventable crash.

Donations to the HOPE Against All Odds can be made to the Truck Safety Coalition, a 501(c)3 organization, at https://trucksafety.org/donate/

“Our volunteers are guilty of only being in the wrong place at the wrong time and have paid the highest price,” TSC Executive Director Zach Cahalan said. “Give generously, the life you save may be your own.”