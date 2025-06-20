AFPM: SCOTUS rules American fuel makers can challenge EV mandates

WASHINGTON — The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) president and CEO Chet Thompson is speaking out on the 7-2 decision by the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) determining refiners have standing to challenge California’s electric vehicle (EV) mandates.

“Today the Supreme Court put to rest any question about whether fuel manufacturers have a right to challenge unlawful electric vehicle mandates,” Thompson said. “We do, and we look forward to finally having our day in court. California’s EV mandates are unlawful and bad for our country. Congress did not give California special authority to regulate greenhouse gases, mandate electric vehicles or ban new gas car sales—all of which the state has attempted to do through its intentional misreading of statute.”

Raising Public Awareness

AFPM launched an eight-figure education campaign in 2023 designed to raise public awareness of federal and state gas car ban and EV mandate policies, including California’s Advanced Clean Cars programs. The campaign elevated the issue to the highest levels in American politics and provided Americans numerous opportunities to engage their elected officials in support of consumer choice, American energy security and vehicle freedom, according to a AFPM press release.

Background

The Supreme Court granted a writ of certiorari to AFPM and a coalition of 15 energy, agriculture and biofuel groups in the case of Diamond Alternative Energy, LLC v. EPA, et. al on the question of fuel manufacturers’ standing related to the redressability of their injuries. The case was argued before the Supreme Court on April 23.

The underlying case involves fuel manufacturers’ efforts to challenge an EPA decision granting a waiver to the state of California for its 2021-2025 Advanced Clean Cars I (ACCI) electric vehicle sales mandate, a policy interfering with the vehicle choices available to nearly 35% of Americans directly, and many more indirectly.

According to the release, California adopted its Advanced Clean Cars I (ACCI) regulation in 2012. The policy covers model year vehicles 2018 through 2025, setting annual minimum percentages of “zero emission” vehicles that auto manufacturers must supply for sale to California and the other Section 177 states. The policy also imposed vehicle greenhouse gas emissions standards that will continue in perpetuity.