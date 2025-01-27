AIT Worldwide Logistics executives appointed to new leadership roles

ITASCA, Ill. — AIT Worldwide Logistics has made a couple of changes.

The company that describes itself as a global supply chain solutions leader, has named Ray Fennelly to the position of chief development officer (CDO) and Ann Nemphos to chief information officer (CIO). This executive management reorganization improves the alignment of the company’s top leadership with its five-year growth strategy.

Fennelly, a veteran of both the company and the logistics industry, started with AIT 30 years ago and has held numerous leadership roles in that time, most recently serving as CIO. He has been intimately involved with the company’s acquisitions for the past 13 years, but in the newly created CDO position, he will focus more completely on acquisition activities including, working closely with AIT’s financial partner to identify and carefully vet potential targets, overseeing the M&A transaction process, and providing support for the integration of acquired companies.

His long-term goals include expanding AIT’s market presence by shaping its growth trajectory. He continues to oversee the company’s global compliance, marketing and sustainability teams while reporting directly to Chairman and CEO, Vaughn Moore according to a recent media release.

“Ray has been an integral part of the leadership team, guiding our technology groups to implement transformational initiatives for more than a decade,” said Moore. “I have absolute confidence in his ability to boost AIT’s success as he dedicates his focus to driving the organization’s strategic growth initiatives.”

Nemphos is also a tenured executive, having amassed decades of experience leading information technology teams at a variety of multinational corporations. As CIO, she will continue to evolve the structure and focus of AIT’s information technology groups to further support organizational growth. She will also guide her team to enable the company’s strategic roadmap while delivering quality technology solutions that benefit AIT’s teammates and customers. Nemphos reports to Fennelly, as she has since being hired as chief technology officer in 2024.

“In the span of just eight short months, Ann’s leadership of our technology teams has made a tremendously positive impact that will be felt well into the future,” said Fennelly. “Her incisive, straightforward approach has been an excellent cultural fit since her first day with the company. By ramping up quickly in her role to take full control of leading AIT’s technology groups, Ann has added flexibility to the C-team, allowing me to turn my attention towards acquisitions and business development.”