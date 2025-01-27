Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal, receives four new electric ship-to-shore cranes

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Port of Savannah announced it has received four new electric ship-to-shore cranes on January 25, bringing Ocean Terminal’s fleet to eight Super Post Panamax cranes, all designed by Finland-based, Konecranes.

Once all cranes are commissioned and berth construction is completed, the eight ship-to-shore cranes at Ocean Terminal will have the capability to service two vessels simultaneously, a release stated.

“The completion of this project in 2028 will enable Ocean Terminal to accommodate the largest vessels serving the U.S. East Coast,” said Ed McCarthy, Chief Operating Officer of Georgia Ports. “Our goal is to ensure customers have the future berth capacity for their larger vessels’ first port of calls with the fastest U.S. inland connectivity to compete in world markets.”

“We want our ocean carrier customers to see us as the port they can bring their ships and make up valuable time in their sailing schedule using our big ship berths. Our crane productivity and 24-hour rail transit to inland markets is industry-leading,” added Susan Gardner, Vice President of Operations at Georgia Ports.

Ocean Terminal, while still open and operating, is currently in a renovation phase. The GPA board approved a $29 million exit ramp from the terminal enabling direct to local highways which will allow trucks direct highway transit to Atlanta without any traffic lights until entering Atlanta. The ramp project is 60% complete and is designed with the local community in mind to keep container trucks off local neighborhood roads.