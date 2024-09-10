American Logistics Aid Network issues call for help with Francine relief

LAKELAND, Fla. – As Tropical Storm/Hurricane Francine intensifies and approaches the Gulf coast, the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) is urging area residents to heed safety advisories – and reminding members of the logistics community that their post-storm help could be needed soon.
“All signs point to Tropical Storm/Hurricane Francine making landfall as a Category 2 hurricane, and because the area has experienced so much rain in the past two weeks, officials are expecting lots of downed trees, significant power outages and water systems disruptions that could last several days. Inland flooding is also likely across Louisiana and parts of Mississippi and Texas” said Kathy Fulton, ALAN’s Executive Director in a media release. “As a result, we have already begun receiving requests for assistance – and we are mobilizing accordingly.”
In addition to working closely with the non-profit and emergency response community, ALAN is monitoring the real-time path and supply chain impacts of the storm – including damages to roads, ports and airports – via its Supply Chain Intelligence Center, which individuals and businesses can access free of charge.
ALAN has also updated its Disaster Micro-Site with helpful Tropical Storm/Hurricane Francine resources. That site is where ALAN will post requests for donated logistics assistance, most of which will start arriving within 24 to 72 hours after the storm’s initial landfall. Logistics businesses that wish to make a financial donation to ALAN instead can do so by visiting https://www.alanaid.org/donate/
“On a final note, we encourage businesses to give their employees who live on the Gulf Coast ample time to prepare or evacuate, even if it means closing down early or temporarily suspending operations,” she said. “Staying safe should always be priority number one.
“We hope that these efforts and our advisories will prove to be merely precautionary and that Tropical Storm/Hurricane Francine’s effects won’t be as significant as predicted. Meanwhile please join us in holding good thoughts for the residents of the Gulf Coast.”
