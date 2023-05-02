American Trucking Associations adds 2 to legislative affairs staff

WASHINGTON — American Trucking Associations (ATA) has made two new additions to its legislative affairs staff.

Sean Garcia has been hired as the new director of legislative affairs, and Abbey Schroeder is the news grassroots program manager, according to a news release.

“Our industry never stops, and the federal issues affecting trucking don’t either,” said ATA Executive Vice President of Advocacy Bill Sullivan. “ATA is excited to add to its capabilities to deliver for our members and the trucking industry. Because of our reputation as an honest and constructive partner to policymakers and stakeholders, we are able to attract high-quality talent like Sean and Abbey.”

Garcia comes to ATA from the office of Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., where he was intimately involved in transportation and infrastructure issues, according to the ATA, which also notes that he has a track record of infrastructure-related advocacy work at a number of trade associations, including the American Public Works Association and American Water Works Association.

Garcia has degrees from the University of Portland and George Washington University.

Schroeder joins ATA from the National Republican Congressional Committee, where she was a finance operations coordinator. In addition, she worked as a legislative analyst at the Williams & Jensen law firm and has experience as a legislative staffer in both the House and Senate, according to the ATA.

Schroeder has degrees from Arizona State University.

“Our Hill team continues to do great work in representing ATA and the trucking industry,” said Ed Gilroy, ATA senior vice president of legislative affairs. “We’re lucky to be able to add Abbey and Sean to our team and are excited to begin working with them.”