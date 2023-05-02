Canadian trucking company Trimac acquires Ohio-based AIP Logistics

CALGARY, Alberta, Canada — Canadian trucking company Trimac Transportation has bought central Ohio-based American Industrial Partners (AIP) Logistics.

The acquisition was finalized on April 27.

AIP specializes in providing bulk terminal services, transportation and warehousing for the plastics, liquid chemical, food grade storage and metal production industries, according to a news release.

AIP operates with a fleet of 13 tractors and 119 trailers, in addition to other yard vehicular equipment.

The company’s 52-acre property, located in in Wapakoneta, Ohio, and positioned along the Interstate 75 corridor, is home to cold, dry and food grade warehousing, bulk transloading and storage with access to CSX Transportation rail line, along with dry van, reefer, dry bulk and bulk liquid transportation.

The location has indoor rail access and 70 railcar spots for rail transloading and storage.

Currently, the business is made up of approximately 38% trucking, 42% warehousing and 20% transloading/other.

“We are excited about this next step in our US growth,” said Matt Faure, president and CEO at Trimac. “We look forward to connecting our most recent acquisition of AIP Logistics with superior service with safety. The integration with a leading logistics company such as AIP will place Trimac in an excellent position for its continued growth and contribution to business partners and communities in this region.”

Founded in 1982 by Charles Kantner, AIP was originally known as Riverside Storage, offering basic warehousing for dry food ingredients. Kantner will stay on for a transitional period immediately to provide expertise, the news release noted.