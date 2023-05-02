TheTrucker.com
TruckersFinalMile.org raising money for driver’s final trip home

By The Trucker News Staff -
TruckersFinalMile.org is asking for donations to help transport the body of truck driver Andrew (Andy) H. from California to his home in Kennewich, Wash. (Courtesy: TFM)

ALBURQUERQUE, N.M. — Charity organization TruckersFinalMile.org (TFM) is raising funds to help transport the body of a deceased trucker from Modesto, California, to his home near Kennewich, Washington.

According to a Facebook post from TFM, Andrew (Andy) H. was recently found dead in his rig at a truck stop near Modesto. He was 53.

Andy’s family contacted TFM for help transporting his body back home, and donations are being accepted at TruckersFinalMile.org/donate.

All donations are tax deductible.

If giving, donors are asked to put Andy’s name in the note/message space when the donation page opens.

During the 2023 Mid America Trucking Show, held in Louisville, Kentucky, March 30-April 1, The Trucker Media Group had a chance to visit with Robert Palm, founder of TruckersFinalMile.org and RoadEx CEO Paul Adams.

That video is below.

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

