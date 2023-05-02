TruckersFinalMile.org raising money for driver’s final trip home

ALBURQUERQUE, N.M. — Charity organization TruckersFinalMile.org (TFM) is raising funds to help transport the body of a deceased trucker from Modesto, California, to his home near Kennewich, Washington.

According to a Facebook post from TFM, Andrew (Andy) H. was recently found dead in his rig at a truck stop near Modesto. He was 53.

Andy’s family contacted TFM for help transporting his body back home, and donations are being accepted at TruckersFinalMile.org/donate.

All donations are tax deductible.

If giving, donors are asked to put Andy’s name in the note/message space when the donation page opens.

During the 2023 Mid America Trucking Show, held in Louisville, Kentucky, March 30-April 1, The Trucker Media Group had a chance to visit with Robert Palm, founder of TruckersFinalMile.org and RoadEx CEO Paul Adams.

That video is below.