Ryder set to offer all-inclusive electric vehicle program

MIAMI — Ryder System Inc. has unveiled a new turnkey electric vehicle (EV) program that it says will help companies better navigate the EV landscape.

The program, dubbed RyderElectric+, provides electrification advisors, vehicles, charging, telematics and maintenance — all for one price, a news release stated.

“By combining our expertise, advisory services, and relationships with vehicle manufacturers and charging companies, as well as our integration with telematics providers, we help companies build and maintain an electric fleet that fits their needs,” said Karen Jones, Ryder CMO and head of new product innovation for Ryder. “We aim to help make the integration of electric vehicles as seamless as possible by offering solutions that are streamlined through one provider at one cost.”

The new program also provides access to Ryder’s inventory of vehicle technology that would include financing, warranty and safety options, as well as the company’s national maintenance footprint, 24/7 emergency roadside assistance, on-the-road usage/telematics for fleet insights and EV chargers at select Ryder locations.

“As demand and adoption of commercial EVs continues to accelerate across the transportation and logistics industries, this latest offering provides Ryder customers with an end-to-end solution for zero-emission commercial fleet management, deployment, fueling, and maintenance,” adds Carlo Rodriguez, group director for advanced vehicle technology for Ryder.

Ryder recently announced its plan to introduce 4,000 BrightDrop Zevo 600 and Zevo 400 electric vans to its lease and rental fleet through 2025. To date, Ryder’s current fleet and options of advance vehicle technology include Ford E-Transits, Navistar eMV, Lonestar EVs with Dana’s electric powertrain, and Freightliner MT50e, eM2 and eCascadia.

Ryder also has Tesla Semi tractors reserved and continues to work with multiple OEM’s to provide new EV solutions to its customers, company officials said.