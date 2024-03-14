Ancora’s Natalie Williams recognized as a 2024 Top Woman in Transportation

WILMINGTON, N.C — Natalie Williams, vice president at Ancora Training, has been recognized as a 2024 “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” by Women In Trucking, a nonprofit organization working to bring gender diversity to the transportation industry.

“For eight years, we’ve been pleased to recognize the accomplishments of women in transportation who make a significant impact to the industry and those around them,” said Jennifer Hedrick, Women In Trucking president and CEO. “These women exemplify the mission and values of the Women In Trucking Association and truly are top women to watch in our industry.”

According to a news release, Williams’ achievement “further distinguishes Ancora from its competitors in the male-dominated commercial driver’s license (CDL) training industry.”

The daughter of a truck driver, Williams has been professionally connected to the trucking industry for more than a decade.

While serving as the executive director at one of Ancora’s network schools in North Carolina, she honed her transportation acumen by overseeing a high-volume Class A commercial driver’s license (CDL) tractor-trailer program.

Under her leadership, hundreds of entry level drivers began their careers in the trucking industry and Ancora has become a top resource for women looking for CDL-A programs, the news release notes.

“This year’s list is composed of 75 impressive women who have excelled in their career in a male-populated industry,” said Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Redefining the Road magazine. “We are pleased to take this opportunity to shed light on the impressive career achievements of Natalie Williams.”

Leading the acquisition and management of Ancora’s CDL clients, including Fortune 100 companies, government agencies and more than three dozen community colleges across the nation, Williams oversees the expansion of Ancora’s partnerships with one of the most recognized global ecommerce companies, providing professional driver training to their logistics and supply chain workforce.

“Trucking as an industry is diversifying, and Women In Trucking serves an important place that gives a voice to women in a male-dominated field,” Williams said. “I am honored to be recognized by this incredible organization and be able to highlight why gender diversity in the workplace is a valuable goal to pursue.”