Used Class 8 retail see strong February numbers

By John Worthen -
According to ACT Research, same dealer used Class 8 truck sales volumes have increased in February. 

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales volumes increased 15% month-over-month in February, according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.

According to Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research, “Used truck retail sales volumes kept the pedal to the metal in February. The gain was stronger than expected, as sales are typically still emerging from the winter freeze this time of year. And interestingly, volumes increased across all three channels.”

Tam concluded, “Though used truck demand remains robust, there are signs of pressure on the freight markets that could unfavorably impact used truck demand, which classically peaks in March.”

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

