Used Class 8 retail see strong February numbers

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales volumes increased 15% month-over-month in February, according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.

According to Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research, “Used truck retail sales volumes kept the pedal to the metal in February. The gain was stronger than expected, as sales are typically still emerging from the winter freeze this time of year. And interestingly, volumes increased across all three channels.”

Tam concluded, “Though used truck demand remains robust, there are signs of pressure on the freight markets that could unfavorably impact used truck demand, which classically peaks in March.”