Colorado DOT closing several highways due to winter storm

DENVER — Several highways across the Denver metro area and high country were closed on Thursday, March 14, due to adverse conditions and crashes.
Road conditions vary, but most highways are snow-packed and slushy making driving conditions difficult, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
“Keeping the roads open as much as possible will be an all-hands-on-deck effort,” the news release notes. “CDOT urged drivers to stay off the road when possible during heavy periods of snow and to make sure that vehicles venturing into the snow are equipped for the conditions.”
CDOT reports that numerous instances of jack-knifed semi trucks, many without chains, have led to numerous closures on key thoroughfares like Interstate 70.
“If travelers must head out, be sure to maintain slower speeds, keep plenty of room between you and the vehicle ahead and use extreme caution,” the news release states. “There may be a lull in weather early this morning in the Denver metro area, but motorists should be warned that snow conditions are expected to pick back up later in the morning.”
Below are the closures that are currently in place as of 8:20 a.m. Thursday, March 14:
- I-70 in both directions between Morrison and Silverthorne because of adverse conditions and semi-truck crashes due to lack of chains
- Southbound U.S. 285 just south of C-470 is closed due to a jackknifed semi truck
- Highway 119 is closed due to adverse conditions. Power outages have been reported
- U.S. 40 Berthoud Pass and U.S. 6 Loveland Pass are closed due to adverse conditions, avalanche recovery after a natural slide occurred overnight and additional winter operations will be necessary to make sure that the roads are safe to reopen
- U.S. 40/I-70 Frontage Road is closed
Interstate 25 between Castle Rock and northern Colorado Springs and roads in the Palmer Divide communities are particularly treacherous and have received more than 10 inches of snow, making driving conditions very difficult. The winter storm will continue throughout the day and roads may become worse, especially as more folks take to the roads.
The storm is tracking as forecast. Friday morning ski traffic will be affected.
Pavement Impacts
Front Range Mountains
- Peak impacts: Wednesday night to Thursday night
- Winds: Moderate
- Snowfall Rates: 1 in per hour-plus
- Pavement Condition: Snow-packed/icy
Southwest Colorado
- Peak impacts: Thursday afternoon to Friday night
- Winds: Moderate
- Snowfall Rates: Moderate to heavy
- Pavement Conditions: Snow-packed/icy and then will turn to slushy/wet
North of the Palmer Divide
- Peak impacts: Wednesday night to Thursday night
- Winds: Moderate/gusty
- Snowfall Rates: 1”/hour+
- Pavement Conditions: Wet/slushy and then will turn to snow-packed/icy
South of the Palmer Divide
- Peak Impacts: Early Thursday to Friday morning
- Winds: Moderate/gusty
- Rates: Moderate to heavy
- Pavement Conditions: Wet/slushy and then will turn to snow-packed/icy
Click here for Colorado road conditions.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.