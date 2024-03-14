Colorado DOT closing several highways due to winter storm

DENVER — Several highways across the Denver metro area and high country were closed on Thursday, March 14, due to adverse conditions and crashes.

Road conditions vary, but most highways are snow-packed and slushy making driving conditions difficult, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

“Keeping the roads open as much as possible will be an all-hands-on-deck effort,” the news release notes. “CDOT urged drivers to stay off the road when possible during heavy periods of snow and to make sure that vehicles venturing into the snow are equipped for the conditions.”

CDOT reports that numerous instances of jack-knifed semi trucks, many without chains, have led to numerous closures on key thoroughfares like Interstate 70.

“If travelers must head out, be sure to maintain slower speeds, keep plenty of room between you and the vehicle ahead and use extreme caution,” the news release states. “There may be a lull in weather early this morning in the Denver metro area, but motorists should be warned that snow conditions are expected to pick back up later in the morning.”

Below are the closures that are currently in place as of 8:20 a.m. Thursday, March 14:

I-70 in both directions between Morrison and Silverthorne because of adverse conditions and semi-truck crashes due to lack of chains

Southbound U.S. 285 just south of C-470 is closed due to a jackknifed semi truck

Highway 119 is closed due to adverse conditions. Power outages have been reported

U.S. 40 Berthoud Pass and U.S. 6 Loveland Pass are closed due to adverse conditions, avalanche recovery after a natural slide occurred overnight and additional winter operations will be necessary to make sure that the roads are safe to reopen

U.S. 40/I-70 Frontage Road is closed

Interstate 25 between Castle Rock and northern Colorado Springs and roads in the Palmer Divide communities are particularly treacherous and have received more than 10 inches of snow, making driving conditions very difficult. The winter storm will continue throughout the day and roads may become worse, especially as more folks take to the roads.

The storm is tracking as forecast. Friday morning ski traffic will be affected.

Pavement Impacts

Front Range Mountains

Peak impacts: Wednesday night to Thursday night

Winds: Moderate

Snowfall Rates: 1 in per hour-plus

Pavement Condition: Snow-packed/icy

Southwest Colorado

Peak impacts: Thursday afternoon to Friday night

Winds: Moderate

Snowfall Rates: Moderate to heavy

Pavement Conditions: Snow-packed/icy and then will turn to slushy/wet

North of the Palmer Divide

Peak impacts: Wednesday night to Thursday night

Winds: Moderate/gusty

Snowfall Rates: 1”/hour+

Pavement Conditions: Wet/slushy and then will turn to snow-packed/icy

South of the Palmer Divide

Peak Impacts: Early Thursday to Friday morning

Winds: Moderate/gusty

Rates: Moderate to heavy

Pavement Conditions: Wet/slushy and then will turn to snow-packed/icy

Click here for Colorado road conditions.