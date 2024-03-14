Snoozing trucker’s load of seafood, bourbon pilfered in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Police say thieves took advantage of a sleeping truck driver by stealing seafood and bourbon from the big rig’s trailer.
According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the truck was parked on Caroline Road at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday when the theft took place.
Police were able to recover some of the cargo inside a car in the 2100 block of Butler Street.
They found Weller bourbon, Pacific cod and Alaskan salmon.
According to the CBS News Philadelphia affiliate, there was a pursuit southbound on Interstate 95 where the suspect struck a police car near the Academy Road exit.
Then, just before 3 a.m. Thursday, officers went to the 2100 block of Butler Street and found the suspect’s car, a white Chevy Malibu, filled with boxes of the stolen fish.
The theft remains under investigation.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.