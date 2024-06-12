Arpin International wins ‘Excellence’ award

WEST WARWICK, R.I. — Arpin International Group recently received Relocate Global’s prestigious award, the 2024 Excellence in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) award. Caroline Curik, Director of Business Development from Arpin’s German office, accepted the award for the company at the ceremony on June 6 at Two Temple Place in London.

“We are honored and deeply appreciative to be recognized by Relocate Global with the 2024 Excellence in ESG award,” said Karen Bannon, the director of marketing and ESG, expressing gratitude for receiving the award.”At Arpin, devoting time and resources to environmental causes is central to our culture. Our commitment to responsible growth, emphasizing the triple bottom line, drives all our business decisions and underscores Arpin’s commitment to maximizing our positive contributions to the world.”

The Relocate Global-hosted annual “Think Global People and Relocate Awards” aims to recognize and reward organizations that provide unique customer experiences and showcase responsive, resource-efficient, and cost-effective services that distinguish them from the competition.

“People have always been at the heart of our sector,” said Fiona Murchie, Relocate Global’s managing editor. “It is inspiring to see that along with striving for and achieving excellence, all our award winners are embracing opportunities and focusing on creating diverse, skilled, and well-supported people.”

The Think Global People and Relocate Awards are highly esteemed in the relocation and global mobility sector. They encompass all facets of the international mobility supply chain, including HR and commercial property.