Truckstop names new CFO

BOISE, Idaho — Truckstop issued a press release announcing Joe Pergola’s appointment as its new Chief Financial Officer.

“As a valuable member of the Truckstop leadership team, Pergola will oversee global financial operations, financial planning and analysis, controllership in accounting and taxes, investor relations, investments, capital structure, and growth strategies,” the release stated.

“I am honored to join Truckstop at such an exciting time in its growth journey,” said Pergola. “I look forward to working closely with the talented team to drive financial excellence, strengthen operational efficiencies, and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth and value creation.”

Pergola brings over 25 years of experience as a CFO in business and financial leadership. He contributes a vast array of expertise to Truckstop. Before his current role, he served as the CFO for Connatix and Integral Ad Science, significantly contributing to the latter’s public offering in 2021, which established the company’s value at $3.8 billion. Throughout his career, Pergola has spearheaded and revolutionized finance, accounting, mergers and acquisitions, corporate development, business and sales operations, as well as real estate for more than six Fortune 500 media and advertising technology companies, such as Amazon, Criteo, The Weather Company, Yahoo, and Time Warner.

“Joe’s extensive financial experience will prove invaluable as we deepen our dedication to being a trusted partner in the freight transportation industry,” said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer of Truckstop. “His impressive track record of delivering results and creating value will further advance our growth strategy and customer’s success.”