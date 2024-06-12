Deadline for “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” award approaching

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The trio of Kenworth, FASTPORT, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s “Hiring Our Heroes” initiative is still searching for the top rookie military veteran driver who successfully transitioned into the trucking industry following their retirement from military service.

Under the recognition program, Kenworth will provide the grand prize for the ninth consecutive year. The grand prize is a “T680 equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain featuring the PACCAR MX-13 engine rated at 455 horsepower, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission and PACCAR DX-40 tandem rear axles.”

Additional features of the T680 are “a Diamond VIT interior in slate gray with madrona accents and includes the latest in driver amenities. Both the driver and passenger seats are GT703 leather seats that are fully heated and cooled. The 76-inch sleeper includes space for a microwave and TV, a factory-installed fridge, and a rotating work table” and also includes “the latest in driver assistance systems, including Kenworth’s Digital Mirrors, Bendix Fusion Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop and Auto Go, and Lane Keeping Assist with Torque Assisted Steering.”

The deadline to submit applications is June 20. In order to qualify, nominated drivers must meet the eligibility requirements, which include 1) being a legal resident of the continental United States and military veteran or current/former member of the National Guard or Reserves, 2) graduated from PTDI-certified NAPFTDS or CVTA member driver training school, with a valid CDL, and 3) have been employed by any for-hire carrier or private fleet that has pledged to hire veterans and hired as a CDL driver after January 1, 2023.

The semi-finalists for the award will be revealed on August 1. The finalists will then be invited to Columbus, Ohio, for a tour of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, followed by a reception and a visit to the Kenworth Chillicothe manufacturing plant, where the finalists’ names will be announced. Public voting for the finalists will take place from November 1 to 11. The finalists will convene at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on December 13, when the final award announcement will occur, and the winner will receive the Kenworth T680.

Full criteria and online nomination forms are available now on the “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” website (www.transitiontrucking.org). For more information, visit the websites of FASTPORT (www.fastport.com) and Hiring Our Heroes (www.HiringOurHeroes.org).